Chevrolet Bolt EV Battery Production Resumes

General Motors today outlined a comprehensive action plan to ensure that customers can safely and confidently drive, charge, and park the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV. The action plan includes both hardware and software remedies, some of which are in place with immediate effect.

Were grateful for the patience of owners and dealers as we work to advance solutions to this recall, said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. Resuming battery module production is a first step and well continue to work aggressively with LG to obtain additional battery supply. In addition, were optimistic a new advanced diagnostic software will provide more convenience for our customers.

New battery production

LG battery plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, have resumed production. In addition, LG is adding capacity to provide more cells to GM. As a result, replacement battery modules will begin shipping to dealers as soon as mid-October.

The root cause of the rare circumstances that could cause a battery fire is two manufacturing defects known as a torn anode and a folded separator, both of which need to be present in the same battery cell.

LG has implemented new manufacturing processes and has worked with GM to review and enhance its quality assurance programs to provide confidence in its batteries moving forward. LG will institute these new processes in other facilities that will provide cells to GM in the future.

Prioritized battery replacement

GM will continue to prioritize Chevy Bolt EV and EUV customers whose batteries were manufactured during specific build timeframes where GM believes battery defects appear to be clustered. The company has established a notification process that will inform affected customers when their replacement modules will be available.

The new batteries will include an extended battery 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty (or 8-year/160,000 km limited warranty in Canada1).

New advanced diagnostic software

Within approximately 60 days, GM will begin launching a new advanced diagnostic software package that will increase the available battery charging parameters over existing guidance.

The diagnostic software will be designed to detect specific abnormalities that might indicate a damaged battery in Bolt EVs and EUVs by monitoring the battery performance; alerting customers of any anomalies; and prioritizing damaged battery modules for replacement. It is GMs intent that further diagnostic software will allow customers to return to a 100 percent state of charge once all diagnostic processes are complete.

This new software, which will be provided to all Bolt EV and EUV owners, requires dealer installation. Owners will be able to start to schedule installation at their Chevy EV dealer in approximately 60 days.

Updated guidance on parking

If customers are following GMs instructions issued below, they can park in a location of their choice. In an abundance of caution, GM recommends customers leave ample space around their vehicle wherever they choose to park. GM is not aware of any fires that have occurred where customers followed this safety guidance, in parking decks or otherwise.

GMs instructions remain:

Set the vehicle to a 90 percent state of charge limitation using Target Charge Level mode. Instructions on how to do this are available on chevy.com/boltevrecall. If customers are unable to successfully make these changes or do not feel comfortable making these changes, GM is asking them to visit their dealer to have these adjustments completed. Charge the vehicle more frequently and avoid depleting battery below approximately 70 miles (113 km) of remaining range, where possible. Continue to park vehicles outside immediately after charging and do not leave vehicles charging indoors overnight.

Customers who have additional questions can visit www.chevy.com/boltevrecall or contact the Chevrolet EV Concierge 1-833-EVCHEVY (available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.  midnight ET; Saturday and Sunday, from noon  9 p.m. ET) or contact their preferred Chevrolet EV dealer.

Canadian customers can visit the Chevrolet Owners Centre or contact their preferred dealer.

EN: www.chevrolet.ca/boltevrecall

FR: www.chevrolet.ca/rappelboltev

1Whichever comes first. Customers can obtain a copy of complete warranty terms and details at the time of the repair.

