Natalie Smyth, Senior Associate, ClearBridge Compensation Group, LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Webcast

Natalie Smyth is a Senior Associate at ClearBridge Compensation Group, focusing on all aspects of executive compensation including pay levels, performance measurement, and incentive plan design. She has significant experience providing project management and analytical support for executive compensation reviews of companies in a variety of industries.

Ms. Smyths technical knowledge and experience include assessing executive and director compensation practices through benchmarking, evaluating pay-for-performance relationships, and analyzing incentive plans in support of business priorities and the creation of long-term, shareholder value. Her client experience includes working with public and private companies in special circumstances such as M&A, IPOs, spin-offs, and restructurings, and she regularly researches and monitors evolving market trends. Ms. Smyth holds a B.S. from Georgetown University.

ClearBridge Compensation Group is an independent consulting firm providing advice to boards of directors and senior management on the design of effective executive compensation programs with a focus on shareholder alignment, linkage with business strategy, and adherence to strong governance standards.

Our consultants have extensive experience and expertise in executive compensation program design. Our work spans across industries for both publicly-traded and privately-held companies.

During the Covid-19 crisis, some companies had compensation plans with entirely financial metrics that would pay out at zero, while other experienced tailwinds. In both cases, many companies made adjustments to short and long-term plans to respond to the unprecedented year. As companies reflect, what lessons can they learn from the pandemic about executive pay? How can they build resilience into future pay programs? This session will cover tools and approaches that companies can consider now to build flexibility into pay programs while maintaining pay and performance alignment.

Additionally, speakers will discuss discretion frameworks that companies can align on in advance and implement as needed in a future crisis.

 Covid-19 Impact on Executive Compensation



 Lessons learned



 Considerations for building resiliency into short and long-term designs

