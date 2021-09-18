Strikepoint Group Holdings acquires Elite Heating and Air

Strikepoint Group Holdings (SGH) has announced the acquisition of Elite Heating & Air (Elite), a trusted provider of heating, cooling, and plumbing services in Bradenton and Sarasota, FL. The partnership marks SGHs tenth acquisition in the last twelve months.

Founded in 1999 by Todd Thompson, Elites outstanding local reputation is built on decades of positive word-of-mouth and client referrals evidenced by its rapid growth and 4.9 / 5.0 Google rating

Partnering with Strikepoint was an easy decision, Todd Thompson said. SGH immediately recognized the commitment of our whole team and shared our excitement for continued brand growth.

Its a pleasure to welcome Elite to our family of brands, said Charlie Haines, CEO of Strikepoint Group Holdings. The addition of this brand will not only expand our footprint in Florida but also provide new opportunities for growth and career development for their team. Were looking forward to extending new levels of service to customers to build Elites stellar reputation further”

Strikepoint Group Holdings continues to build partnerships with strong local companies like Elite, looking to grow its family of respected local and regional brands. SGH seeks brands that share a common commitment to continued professional development for employees and excellent customer service.

About Strikepoint Group Holdings

Founded in 1987, Strikepoint Group Holdings is one of the largest and most referred home services companies in the United States, specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drain cleaning, electrical, and indoor air quality. Formerly known as Horizon Group Holdings, SGH is based in Newark, Delaware. Since 2017, the SGH portfolio has expanded organically and through acquisitions in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, and Florida. Most recently, SGH welcomed First Class HVAC in Millsboro, DE; EB Design Air in Lorton, VA; A-Absolute Plumbing, Heating, and Air in Roselle, NJ; 4 Service Pros in Lorton, VA; and Hurley & David in Springfield, MA, Level Home Services in Havre De Grace, MD, and Solvit Home Services in Plainville, CT.

About Elite Heating & Air

Since 1999, Elite Heating & Air has served homes in Sarasota and Manatee counties with quality HVAC solutions. The team takes great pride in being the areas premier comfort specialists for hundreds of clients. Season after season, Elite goes the extra mile to ensure every job is completed the right way the first time, and that every homeowner is completely satisfied.

