Hong Kong – Public reminded not to burn wax, fly sky lanterns, litter or gather illegally at LCSD venues

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) reminds people to keep places clean; not to burn wax or put lit candles on the ground, grass pitches or beaches; not to throw glow sticks or other objects onto trees; and not to fly sky lanterns while celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival.



People littering at LCSD venues such as parks and beaches are liable to a penalty of $1,500, while the maximum penalty for burning wax, throwing objects onto trees or flying sky lanterns is a fine of $2,000 and 14 days’ imprisonment.



Also, the LCSD appealed to members of the public to comply with the regulations on the prohibition of group gatherings of more than the number of people as stipulated by the law, and observe the mask-wearing requirement in public places at the department’s venues during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in order to reduce the chances of spreading the virus in the community.

