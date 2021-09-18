AllergyEasy Warns that Rising Ragweed Pollens Could Lead to Allergic Reactions to Melon

AllergyEasy equips primary care physicians to treat their patients’ allergies using sublingual immunotherapy, a hassle-free alternative to allergy shots. As ragweed season peaks, AllergyEasy doctors are warning allergy sufferers that they may develop allergy symptoms after eating certain fruits that cross-react with ragweed. This is due to a phenomenon known as oral allergy syndrome (OAS).

With OAS, patients may experience swelling, itching, or tingling in the mouth and throat after eating fruits and vegetables. Though they may believe that they have allergies to these foods, what they are feeling is an extension of allergies to pollen. Because the proteins in fruits and veggies closely resemble pollens from trees, weeds, and grass, the immune system often gets confused and tries to “fight off” these food proteins. The result is a storm of uncomfortable chemical reactions in the mouth and throat.

Ragweed pollen, which is responsible for more hay fever in the U.S. than any other allergen, is very similar in its chemical makeup to proteins found in watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, and bananas. As a result, people with ragweed allergies may develop reactions when eating these fruits — especially during the months of August and September when ragweed pollens are the most plentiful.

While most patients experience OAS with irritating but mild reactions to fresh produce, a small number of people have experienced life-threatening anaphylaxis as a result of their OAS.

Stuart Agren, M.D., Founder and President of AllergyEasy, said that treating ragweed and other environmental allergies can diminish OAS. His company favors an alternative to allergy shots called sublingual immunotherapy that relies on under-the-tongue allergy drops to treat allergies to pollen, mold, pet dander, and food proteins. The antigen in the droplets absorbs into the bloodstream through special cells in the mouth and desensitizes the body to the allergens that once made it miserable.

“It’s one thing to be dealing with seasonal allergies, but when they are affecting your ability to enjoy healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, it can be very frustrating. We’re pleased to offer a simple solution to this problem and allow people to eat the foods they love without uncomfortable symptoms taking over,” said Dr. Agren.

While allergy shots have long been the method of choice for desensitization therapy, sublingual allergy drops were introduced in the mid-1980s as a safer alternative to allergy shots. Because of their increased safety profile, allergy drops can be taken in the comfort of home rather than at the doctor’s office. They’re also safer for children than shots.

Sublingual immunotherapy has a strong foothold in Europe, where it is prescribed at least as often as shots for allergy desensitization. The treatment is gaining traction here in the U.S. as people gravitate to its safety, efficacy, and convenience.

“There’s a lot to be said for a treatment that has been shown in countless studies to be as effective as shots but doesn’t require you to drive to the physician’s office a couple of times per week for to get your injections,” said Dr. Agren.

The AllergyEasy program is offered by doctors in more than 30 states. To learn more about the treatment and how it can help diminish oral allergy syndrome, call (877) 276-3393 or visit www.AllergyEasy.com.

AllergyEasy helps allergy doctors around the country provide sublingual immunotherapy (allergy drops) to their patients who suffer with allergies to pollen and food allergies (including dairy allergy, wheat allergy, nut allergy, fruit allergy and more.) AllergyEasy can connect patients to a doctor in their area who offers sublingual allergy treatment.

