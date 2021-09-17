UREEQA Announces New Qards Campaign, Staking Pools and Tier Structure

UREEQA (www.ureeqa.com), a blockchain platform for protecting, managing and monetizing creative work, today announced several exciting new programs that are designed to generate considerable returns and benefits for the budding platform’s community members, as well as a substantial bump in the URQA token.

UREEQA has launched a new Community Qards campaign that will lead this fall to tremendous new opportunities for those who are most loyal and active within the platform’s orbit.

Community Qardholders will gain access to a VIP Staking Pool with a 155% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) that will launch on September 30, 2021. Those who collect a full set of the seven first-generation Qards will gain full access to the top tier of the platform’s new tier structure. That means direct access to senior members of the UREEQA team, discounts on NFTs, shares of community pot payouts, and access to the UREEQA Vault as well as exclusives in the UREEQA Marketplace.

Critically, all the proceeds from Qard sales under this month’s campaign will be used to market buy URQA. That will lower the supply of URQA on the market and further protect UREEQA’s investors by stabilizing the market price of the token.

“Our Qards, Staking Pools and Tiers are integrated so that the passionate members of our growing community can benefit in a variety of ways from their involvement and investment in our platform,” UREEQA CEO Kirk Fergusson said. “This fall, we’re giving UREEQAns a new way to expand their NFT collections while also building their portfolios, increasing their clout within the community, and bolstering the value of the token. Everybody wins.”

Community Qards are persona NFT collectibles, available at the UREEQA Marketplace. Seven personas will be made available as part of the initial batch, with the next drop coming Thursday, September 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

It is a rare opportunity to get in on the ground floor on something with tremendous yield. Plus, it involves original and unique NFT art as part of the world’s first truly, publicly and transparently authenticated lot of collectible NFT cards — enabling buyers to become a part of digital collectible history.

For more information, visit UREEQA on Medium. https://medium.com/ureeqa-inc

About UREEQA

The UREEQA platform strives to protect Creators’ work, their rights and their revenue by harnessing the power of blockchain technology.

Established in Canada in 2020, UREEQA will modernize the inefficient and bureaucratic systems currently in place for copyright, patent, industrial design and trademark protection. By building a robust and compelling Package of Proof for source creative work, UREEQA only mints Validated NFTs to represent creative rights. This helps keep buyers safe by giving them confidence that the work they are purchasing was minted by the smart contract approved by the Creator of the work and is therefore authentic.

UREEQA provides value and opportunities for its Creators, Validators and Tokenholders via URQA, the token at the heart of the UREEQA ecosystem.

For more information on UREEQA and upcoming announcements please visit our website UREEQA, join our Telegram channel (t.me/UREEQA), and follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/UREEQA_Inc).



