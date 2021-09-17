Gen 2 MobiCams And The MOBI Smart App: Keeping Parents Covered This School Year And Beyond

Sleeker, smarter and better than ever, second-generation MobiCams keep watch when the family is away and can connect with other smart home products through the MOBI Smart app, making them ultra-useful to today’s concerned American families. It’s now possible to see, talk back and interact your home from anywhere in the world with a smart phone.

For app-controlled 355-degree pan and tilt capabilities and 2x digital zoom, parents can turn to the MobiCam HDX Smart WiFi Pan & Tilt Camera. For a wide static view at a low price, the MobiCam Multi-Purpose Monitoring System provides a clear 110-degree full-room view. Both feature two-way audio, alerts and more. These home and baby cameras can even see up to 40 feet in the dark with remarkable night vision.

Both MobiCam Wi-Fi cameras have long been consumer-favorite home and baby cameras because of their clear HD images streamed to any mobile device, their convenient talkback capabilities, and their industry-leading Infrared night vision.

Now, integration with other MOBI Smart Products, including up to 100 other Smart Sensors, Cameras and Devices makes them even more appropriate than ever for busy parents. And for families already familiar with Smart Home products,

When used alongside a MOBI Smart Wi-Fi Door and Window Sensor, for example, users can get an alert when a door or window is opened, then check the app to see and speak with whoever is there. A MOBI Smart LED Bulb makes it possible to illuminate a room for a brighter view or to help get someone’s attention. A MOBI Smart Wi-Fi 15-AMP AC Power Plug makes it possible to remotely turn on or off non-smart appliances.

MobiCam home monitoring cameras connect easily to any home network using voice prompts and require no subscription. The advanced secure wireless connection means that only authorized users – and no one else – can interact with the device.

“The MOBI Smart app is revolutionizing how families use our home monitoring cameras and making them a better choice for parents than ever before,” said MOBI CEO David Naghi. “Because we care about American families, we respond to consumer requests and never stop making our products better.”

Additional features of these home and baby cameras include recording and playback with up to 128 GB of storage of recordings and optional cloud storage service. Up to 4 camera views can be seen at once through the app, and if one has the MOBI Smart Video Doorbell installed, they can see monitor their Video Doorbell and their MobiCams at the same time. AC adapter, instructions, warranty and U.S.-based support are included.

The Gen 2 MobiCam HDX Smart WiFi Pan & Tilt Camera and its lower-priced companion, the Gen 2 MobiCam Multi-Purpose Monitoring System, are available at local retailers, and at www.getmobi.com. Keeping parents informed and in control is among the many ways MOBI helps families.

About MOBI Technologies

MOBI Technologies Inc. is a consumer health and home electronics brand committed to elevating the consumer experience around digital living and wellness monitoring for all ages. Through intuitive, easy-to-use solutions and Home Health Tech kits, MOBI inspires smart living while catering to comfort when you need to manage and monitor vitals. Our award-winning home health portfolio is ever-growing, and today includes smart thermometers, blood pressure monitors, oxygen meters, nursery and room management solutions (smart cameras, door/window sensors, lighting control for wake/sleep/downtime, etc.), and other smart choices for convenience and peace-of-mind. Learn more about how MOBI can support your health management from home with tailored, trusted devices that can be easily added to and managed via a single app as you move through life’s ages and stages. Explore our innovations at www.getmobi.com.