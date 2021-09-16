Chemical Safety Awareness Training Online Course Launched By Punyam Academy

This newly launched Chemical Safety Awareness Training Course will help users to understand that why chemical safety is important and also get knowledge about chemical accidents prevention, chemical handling and manufactures guidelines, as well as chemical hazards at workplaces.

The key benefit of this online chemical safety training is that anyone having a laptop or smartphone with internet connectivity can attend this course from home or office at a convenient time. Individuals who want to get certified for chemical safety awareness training can avail this opportunity to enroll to this course at an affordable cost of USD 89.

This online chemical safety certified training consists of modules such as video tutorials by experts, downloadable hand-outs in each session, session exams as well as the final exam to review the knowledge of the participants. On successful completion of the course, the participants will get chemical safety certified training certificate that can be verified by anyone anytime from Punyam Academys website.

In a short time, this course will satisfy the training needs of individuals seeking basic knowledge of chemical safety, Chemical hazards and risks at workplaces and chemical risk management.

Further details of this online chemical safety awareness training course are available here: https://www.punyamacademy.com/course/ohsa/chemical-safety-awareness-training

About Punyam Academy



Punyam Academy is an Exemplar Global recognized training provider company that offers various ISO training courses and conducts webinars for online certification as well as classroom training. Punyam Academy is a leading name in e-learning, training and certification on ISO standards and all other types of management system standards. It specializes in a complete range of courses on awareness, auditor and lead auditor courses on ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, OHSAS 18001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17020, ISO/IEC 17021, FSSC 22000, ISO 27001, ISO 50001, ISO 13485, ISO 20000, ISO/IEC 17024, ISO 17034, Sedex, ISO 22301, NABH, Certified Calibration Engineer and other management system training courses. Punyam provides online courses on all of these topics through effective, enjoyable and time-saving online training sessions and webinars.

###