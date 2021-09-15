Select Page

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh Reviews Land issues of Steel CPSEs; Emphasises Land Records be Digitalised

Sep 15, 2021 | Business

The Union Steel Minister Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh chaired a  meeting  with  CMDs  of  Steel  CPSEs  here today  to  review  the  land  issues  of Integrated  Steel Plants of SAIL and other Steel CPSEs. The Minister reviewed various issues related to the land available with the Steel CPSEs. These included land available for future projects/expansion of plants and mines, land under encroachment, free hold or lease hold status, land use etc. The Minister of State  for Steel and Rural Development Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Secretary, Steel  Shri Pradip Kumar Tripathi were  also present in the meeting.

The Steel Minister was apprised about the action taken by the Steel CPSEs for removal of encroachments and unauthorized occupants from their lands and quarters. Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh directed the Steel CPSEs to expedite action to remove encroachments so that the land and the Quarters could be gainfully utilized by the Steel CPSEs. He  further asked them to ensure that the  unmutated  land  in  the  plants  is urgently converted to mutated  in the name  of the CPSE, in consultation with the concerned Departments  of the State Governments. Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh emphasized that all land records of the Steel CPSEs must be digitalised and kept in safe custody. He underscored the significance of judicious use of all land available with the CPSEs for future needs.

