Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh Reviews Land issues of Steel CPSEs; Emphasises Land Records be Digitalised

The Union Steel Minister Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh chaired a meeting with CMDs of Steel CPSEs here today to review the land issues of Integrated Steel Plants of SAIL and other Steel CPSEs. The Minister reviewed various issues related to the land available with the Steel CPSEs. These included land available for future projects/expansion of plants and mines, land under encroachment, free hold or lease hold status, land use etc. The Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Secretary, Steel Shri Pradip Kumar Tripathi were also present in the meeting.

The Steel Minister was apprised about the action taken by the Steel CPSEs for removal of encroachments and unauthorized occupants from their lands and quarters. Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh directed the Steel CPSEs to expedite action to remove encroachments so that the land and the Quarters could be gainfully utilized by the Steel CPSEs. He further asked them to ensure that the unmutated land in the plants is urgently converted to mutated in the name of the CPSE, in consultation with the concerned Departments of the State Governments. Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh emphasized that all land records of the Steel CPSEs must be digitalised and kept in safe custody. He underscored the significance of judicious use of all land available with the CPSEs for future needs.

