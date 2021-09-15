Hong Kong – SFH calls on elderly to get vaccinated (with photos)

SFH calls on elderly to get vaccinated (with photos) ****************************************************



​The Secretary for Food and Health, Professor Sophia Chan, visited the Community Vaccination Centre at the Hong Kong Central Library today (September 15) to view the administration of COVID-19 vaccines for the elderly.



Professor Chan said, “I am pleased to learn that about 100 elderly people have joined this vaccination activity co-organised by the Central and Western District Office, the Hong Kong Chiu Chow Chamber of Commerce and the Medical Conscience. Doctors from the Medical Conscience held health talks for participating elderly prior to the administration of vaccines so as to strengthen their confidence in vaccination and enhance their understanding of the efficiency of the vaccines. It was delightful to see that the elderly were keen to ask questions on vaccination at the talks.



“While the epidemic situation in Hong Kong is by and large stabilised, the pandemic situation worldwide remains severe, particularly with the ravages of the mutant virus. As stated by experts from various countries, vaccination is the best hope for Hong Kong and the rest of the world to recover from the epidemic. The most worrisome members of the population right now are senior citizens, chronic patients and other immunocompromised people who face a high risk of a deteriorating condition and death once infected. We should not solely rely on the vaccination of younger citizens as a way to protect the elderly. The most secure and effective way is to have the elderly getting vaccinated themselves for self-protection.”



She continued, “In addition to the Community Vaccination Centres and private clinics, the Elderly Health Centres of the Department of Health, the Hospital Authority and the District Health Centres also provide and continue to enhance COVID-19 vaccination services to elderly people.”



Professor Chan appealed again to persons who are not yet vaccinated, in particular senior citizens, chronic patients and other immunocompromised persons, to get vaccinated for their own health. “Apart from protecting oneself, members of the public who support the ‘Early Vaccination for All’ campaign can also help build a protective barrier for Hong Kong, thus enabling the city to return to normality as soon as possible,” she added.

