Quality Matters Issues Over 101,000 Digital Credentials, Highlighting the Education Community’s Commitment to Quality Online Learning

Quality Matters (QM) is now issuing digital credentials for select professional development courses and workshops as well as QM-Certified roles. The credentials — issued in conjunction with Credly — provide visibility of the QM community’s achievements and are backed with metadata that explains what the credentials mean, what it took to earn them and when they expire.

To date, QM has issued over 101,000 credentials representing 34 courses, workshops and QM-Certified roles. Recipients reflect all spectrums of education, including K-12, higher education, and continuing and professional education, as well as a range of positions from instructors to administrators.

“We hear again and again how rigorous our professional development is and how much practical knowledge participants gain from taking QM courses and workshops and serving in QM roles,” shared Brenda Boyd, QM Senior Academic Director: Program Services. “The credentials give our community an easy way to showcase and share the skills and competencies acquired as a result of their QM achievements.”

Recipients are excited and are actively sharing their credentials on Twitter and LinkedIn, including Cleveland State University’s Sean McCormick who recently shared the digital credential he earned for QM’s Peer Reviewer Course. Sean noted in his post, “Even though I’m a millennial who was reared on technology, there was always something I learned in the Quality Matters’ courses and reviews that helped mold me into a vastly improved course facilitator/educator and dispelled any feelings of imposter syndrome.”

Denise Herrera, from Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, exclaimed, “I love my badge! I am anxiously awaiting the next one.” And Ericka Hollis from Regis College tweeted, “Love seeing my @QMProgram badges come in.”

The University of Akron’s Steve Kaufman encouraged others to claim their credentials, reminding his peers that the credentials are a great way to “show your expertise and commitment to quality as we all work to raise the bar for what great online learning looks like.”

The move to issuing digital credentials also supports trends in today’s workforce. They provide a simple way for potential employers to verify knowledge, skills and abilities. “Today, we are seeing more and more employers listing QM experience or referencing specific QM activities in their job listings,” shared Boyd. “That is why, in addition to celebrating their accomplishments, we wanted to provide our community with a visual representation of their competencies.”

