Matrix New World Engineering Welcomes Former Director of the Environmental Assessment

Abinader brings a wide range of management, public sector and environmental review process expertise to the team. As the former Director of the Environmental Assessment and Review Division with the New York City Department of City Planning, Abinader oversaw expert professionals in the preparation and review of the Divisions growing project portfolio, which included hundreds of active City Environmental Quality Review (CEQR) applications to support the transit-oriented growth, housing production and affordability, economic development and resilient and sustainable communities across the five boroughs of New York City.

Abinader supervised technical staff and signed determinations of significance for numerous key administration projects, including the Zoning for Coastal Flood Resiliency final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), the SoHo/NoHo Neighborhood Plan draft EIS, the Gowanus Neighborhood Rezoning draft EIS, the Beach 67th Street Environmental Assessment Statement (EAS) and the Wildflower Studios EAS, to only name a few. Abinader and her team also provided extensive environmental review support to sister agencies across New York City. Her expertise and experience will help strengthen Matrixs knowledge and relationships, while further propelling Matrix into a leadership role in the regions environmental review and planning fields.

According to Jayne Warne, PE, President, We are thrilled to have Olga as part of the Matrix team and look forward to her impact in 2021 and beyond. She will play an important role in Matrixs business development efforts to expand our role in major infrastructure projects and will lead a renewed Matrix focus upon climate change resiliency.

Abinader was a member of the 2020 CEQR Technical Manual Steering Committee on behalf of the New York City Department of City Planning. She supervised DCP staff in charge of coordinating CEQR Technical Manual revisions through a multi-agency review process that included NYCDEP, NYCDPR, the NYCSCA, NYCDOT, the Landmarks Preservation Commission and the Law Department.

Abinader received her Master of Urban Planning from Harvard University, Graduate School of Design, and holds a Bachelors of Arts in Urban Studies from Brown University.

To speak with Matrix, please contact Amy Delman, Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC, 201.563.4614 or amydelmanpr ( @ ) verizon dot net dot

About Matrix New World Engineering



Matrix New World Engineering is a company of engineering and science experts who focus on some of the nations most pressing long-term challenges, including climate change, resiliency, ecological restoration, contamination studies, water supply, disaster response, and urban revitalization. Matrix believes solving environmental challenges through careful planning and engineering is becoming an indispensable measure of success.

Matrix is a growing woman-owned business with offices in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, and Louisiana coupled with project experience throughout the United States and the Caribbean. For more information on the firm, please contact: Jayne Warne, President 800.747.MATRIX, jwarne ( @ ) mnwe dot com

###