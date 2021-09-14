Hong Kong – CSB holds talk on country’s foreign policies (with photos)

CSB holds talk on country’s foreign policies (with photos) **********************************************************



The Civil Service Bureau today (September 14) held a thematic talk delivered by Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Mr Yang Yirui on the topic of “China – United States Relations and the Future of Hong Kong”.



Addressing the talk, the Secretary for the Civil Service, Mr Patrick Nip, said, “The country has entered a new era of development and, with the remarkable achievements made on various fronts including the economic, social, cultural, sports and technological fronts, the country has also grown significantly in international standing. Notwithstanding the increasingly sophisticated international landscape, including the China – United States relations, the country remains committed to a foreign policy of peace and to the path of peaceful development. The country is also committed to building a new type of international relations and a human community with a shared future. Splendid results have been achieved.



“With the implementation of the National Security Law and improvements to the electoral system, Hong Kong can stay true to the original aspiration in implementing the principle of ‘one country, two systems’ and is back on the right track. Hong Kong is entering a time of transformation from chaos to stability and further to prosperity. Under the National 14th Five-Year Plan, the Central Authorities give Hong Kong further support in consolidating and strengthening its competitive advantages, establishing itself as a functional platform for the Belt and Road Initiative, and building a high-quality Greater Bay Area. The Plan also supports Hong Kong to foster co-operation and exchanges with countries and regions around the world. As said by the Chief Executive, Hong Kong will continue to leverage on its advantages under ‘one country, two systems’ and proactively become a participant in domestic circulation and a facilitator in international circulation, and make our contributions to the country’s Belt and Road Initiative.”



Mr Nip stressed that the civil service, as the backbone of the HKSAR Government, should acquire a better understanding of the national development strategy and the evolving international landscape so as to act in better accord with the country’s future development and address the new expectations for Hong Kong under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.



The talk was attended by around 400 civil servants in the directorate as well as middle and senior ranks. In view of the large number of participants, some participants took part in the talk through simulcast at the Civil Service Training and Development Institute at North Point Government Offices.

