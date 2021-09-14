DEA organises 2-week Advance Level Training Programme in Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Capacity Building Initiative for States

A two-week virtual advance level training programme on ‘Public Private Partnership ’is organized by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, and the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore started today. The training programme was inaugurated by Additional Secretary DEA, Shri K. Rajaraman, and with opening & welcome remarks from Joint Secretary, DEA, Shri Baldeo Purushartha. Special addressees included Prof, G. Shainesh, Chairperson Executive Education Programmes, IIMB; Prof G. Raghuram, IIMB Prof. RT Krishnan, IIM B and Prof. Anil B Suraj, IIMB. A vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Molishree, Deputy Secretary, DEA.

The training programme is an advance level training programme organized for senior officials of the State Governments who are dealing with Infrastructure sector. A total of 25 Officials from Government of Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Assam, and Manipur, Sikkim have participated in the training programme.

DEA in the past has always taken several initiatives of capacity building of state officials to align the objectives of the Centre and the States in the interest of the society, which will further pave the way for holistic development of the country. The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) is creating a huge push for development of infrastructure in the nation. With National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) and Gati Shakti, further impetus has been given to bring private sector efficiency & resources.

Given the importance of PPPs in garnering private sector resources and efficiency, a chosen mode of implementation should be based on evidence and appropriate economic analysis. For taking a sound financial and economic decision, capacity building of the policy makers is a crucial requirement. This training programme is an effort towards building appropriate understanding of PPPs and enhancing the appraisal capacity of the officials for better conceptualization and structuring of PPP projects. This includes training for scenario thinking, project identification and management, partner selection and management, and other critical aspects of PPPs mainstream participation of startups in infrastructure, for sustainably and efficiently scaling up public infrastructure delivery.

The advance level Training Programme will discuss important areas of decision-making, which inter alia include Design and Structuring of PPPs, Procurement and Bidding Process Practices, Project Risk Management, Monitoring and Control, Project Cost Estimation and Budgeting, Project Feasibility Analysis, Managing Long Term Contract Risks & Dispute Resolution, etc.

