The Los Angeles based Music Band Let There Be Darkness Release New Track ‘Suffer The Moment’

Los Angeles, California Sep 11, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Music artist Charles Richburg who is currently associated with his band, Let There Be Darkness is capturing the essence of Goth and industrial music with his compelling musical streaks. The band recently came out with the track, ‘Suffer The Moment’ which is a thematic saga about Satan’s dissatisfaction upon being ousted from heaven by God. The track is compelling and dark with its eclectic, electronic influences that pave the way for a renewed musical resurgence. The track also features the background vocals from Heather “Wench” Mallow adding an extra layer of infinite artistry in the most profound way.

The Los Angeles based music band Let There Be Darkness presents the common theme of darkness in their music symbolizing despair and negativity. His music explores the verses of eternal suffering and hell that make his soundscape emerge with a quest of its own. The symbolic elements also allow the audience to explore the unknown in a non-conformist way. The track, ‘Suffer The Moment’ displays the band’s creative capacity and the different elements that uplift their unique genre into the mainstream. Some of the biggest influences in their soundscape include industrial acts like Velvet Acid Christ, Suicide Commando, and Nine Inch Nails.

The band Let There Be Darkness integrates heavy industrial music with vocals that gives the soundscape an individuality of its own. The band also digresses to other contemporary influences such as EDM to make their music more relevant to the modern generation. Some of their other songs include ‘Like a Vampire’, ‘Demon To Some’, ‘Black Candle’ and ‘Myself Decay’. The music is straight cut dark and hopeless and does not shy away from expressing the true ideals of the genre. The band is set to release the album, ‘Chaotic Realm’ in the summer. Until then, follow them on SoundCloud, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

To enjoy this track ‘Suffer The Moment’, check out the given below link:

