Polytron Devices’ Unveils new 700-Watt AC-DC Power Supply for Medical Devices

The Polytron PFMUIC700 series features an ultra-compact size of 6.7 x 3.66 x 1.61in (170.2 x 93.0 x 41.0mm) in a fully enclosed plastic case. It is also designed with a remote on/off function for optimal safety. The Polytron Power Unit is credited with high efficiency to 92-percent and a 5V ( @ ) 1A standby dot Built-in safeguards include short circuit, overload and over voltage protection; vibration and shock levels are IEC60068 compliant dot

Capacitive load ranges are between 1,250µF and 5,000µF and its typical ripple/noise is rated between 160mV and 480mV. The PFMUIC700 AC-DC power supplies also deliver a low leakage current under 0.1 mA max, a 4000VAC (or 5656VDC) input to output and an operating temperature range from -30°C to +70°C.

With an operating altitude of 5000M, this new 70-watt series also meets the following safety standards: UL, IEC, EN 62368, EN 60601 3.1rd Edition, EMC Conducted and Radiated EMI EN55032, EN55011 (conducted class B, Radiated Class A), EMS EN55024 and EN60601-1-2 4th edition.

Features & Benefits:



 Enclosed Medical Switching Power Supply



 Remote ON/OFF Function



 Standby 5V ( @ ) 1A



 High Efficiency up to 92%



 With P.F.C. Function >0.9



 Current Share Function

Applications:



 Medical Equipment



 Portable Devices

The new PFMUICU700 cones with a three-year product warranty through New Yorker Electronics. Polytron Devices production practices meet ISO 9001 quality standards and its products comply with international safety standards. All products are also qualified according to medical (IEC 60601-1), railway (EN50155, EN45545-2) and IT (60950-1/62368-1) requirements. Its products are also used in Military, Industrial, Energy, Telecommunications, Audio Equipment and many other applications.

New Yorker Electronics supplies Polytron Devices DC-DC Converters, Switching Power Modules and Linear Encapsulated Power Modules.

About New Yorker Electronics



New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).

