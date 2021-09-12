PM greets everyone on Nukhai

The Prime Minister has greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Nukhai.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:
“Nuakhai Juhar!
Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation building.
I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2021
ନୂଆଁଖାଇ ଜୁହାର୍
ଏହି ପବିତ୍ର ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭକାମନା । ନୂଆଁଖାଇ ଅବସରରେ ଆମେ ଆମ ଚାଷୀ ଭାଇଙ୍କ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଓ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ନିର୍ମାଣରେ ଯୋଗଦାନକୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିବା ।
ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ଉତ୍ତୋରତ୍ତର ଉନ୍ନତି କାମନା କରୁଛି ।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2021
