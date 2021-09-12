PM greets everyone on Nukhai

The Prime Minister has greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Nukhai.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:

“Nuakhai Juhar!

Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation building.

I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being.”

ନୂଆଁଖାଇ ଜୁହାର୍ ଏହି ପବିତ୍ର ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭକାମନା । ନୂଆଁଖାଇ ଅବସରରେ ଆମେ ଆମ ଚାଷୀ ଭାଇଙ୍କ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଓ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ନିର୍ମାଣରେ ଯୋଗଦାନକୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିବା । ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ଉତ୍ତୋରତ୍ତର ଉନ୍ନତି କାମନା କରୁଛି । — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2021

