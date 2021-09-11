BeeSeen Solutions Joins Hands With Upstart Business Solutions To Bolster Accounting, Bookkeeping, Payroll Services and a full suite of offerings For Small Business Owners

BeeSeen Solutions, a full-service Strategic Advisory with Expertise in Business Process Outsourcing, Digital Marketing, Process Automation, Merchant Processing, and Call Center Services, headquartered in Long Island, New York, is excited to announce its partnership with Upstart Business Solutions Inc., A premier provider of virtual business services such as accounting, bookkeeping, consulting, outsourcing, payroll, merchant, and business services to small businesses across the US.

What makes this partnership unique is our combination of offerings, perfect for business owners seeking support for starting, managing, marketing, building, and scaling a successful small business.

“We believe in providing a pure resource that small to midsize businesses can truly benefit from. UpStart Business Solutions Inc. provides cost effective accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, merchant and business services that smaller business owners can take advantage of. We are an extension of our clients internal teams at a fraction of the cost that is supported with over 30 years of accounting and back office processing experience. Our unique virtual programs allow you to cost-effectively get access to CFO level advice at a fraction of the cost,” said Thomas LaMarco, President UpStart Business Solutions Inc.

Upstart has developed a unique system that makes it quick and easy to file your taxes. Whether you live overseas or simply prefer to work remotely, you will find the right fit for your business needs.

“We are honored to have partnered with Upstart Business Solutions Inc as their digital business solutions provider. Through our Digital Marketing Expertise and ability to help increase revenues through our cutting edge strategies we are excited to help take UpStart Business Solutions to the next level. They are an innovative organization. During these challenging times it is great to see how UpStart Business Solutions is helping business owners reduce costs and create a healthier bottom line,” stated Patrick Pinto, CMO BeeSeen Solutions.

Bookkeepers and the experts working at Upstart Business Solutions Inc, can also help set up and train your staff on the financial systems you might be using or installing, such as QuickBooks or other legacy systems.

“We work with you to ensure that your personal or business processes are conducted in a manner that supports ongoing integrity in your financial transactions and back office process. We are there every step of the way for business owners to feel secure in knowing they have a partner with UpStart Business Solutions acting as an extension of their internal team. We understand that each business has unique needs. We can create a custom accounting, document management, storage solutions and a full scope of solutions to fit any small to midsize business,” added Thomas LaMarco, President.

Upstart provides the same level of service online that you would receive sitting in our office, and they utilize the most secure methods in transmitting your private information.

Their service portfolio includes, but is not limited to:

Online Bookkeeping

Remote Accounting

Digital Marketing

Merchant Services

Review of Financial Statement Chart of Accounts

Business Transaction Process Flow

Review of Management Prepared Financial Statements

Management Analysis of Financial Statements Compilations

Financial Planning

Tax Preparation and Advising

Audit Assistance

Budget Preparation

QuickBooks Set-Up and other Legacy Platforms

“We understand that each business has unique needs. We can create a custom accounting, document management, and storage solution to fit your business,” added Thomas LaMarco, President.

“Accounting and other business services no longer require in-house staff and all the accompanying overhead expenses and hassles. Advances in technology now allow UpStart Business Solutions Inc, to securely provide you with accounting bookkeeping and other business services anywhere in the world. You can access your financial information and business files online, anytime, for a fraction of the cost of in-house staff with a 24/7 solution. Through UpStart Business Solutions Inc, business owners can now get a premier suite of services at extremely competitive pricing. They are providing business owners with an opportunity to have tremendous talent that prior was not available,” stated Peter Pinto, Co-Founder BeeSeen Solutions.

BeeSeen Solutions is Strategic Advisory that provides its clients with Marketing, Process Automation, Call Center Services, and a full suite of Outsourcing Solutions to help drive efficiency, compliance, and revenues while ensuring a positive customer experience.

We are a results-driven and client-focused team that remains dedicated to providing a positive customer experience and helping its clients exceed their goals through a proven track record of performance.

BeeSeen strives to remain at the forefront of technological advancements and add value to clients of all shapes and sizes. Together with Upstart, our vision is to empower budding entrepreneurs and small business owners to reach newer heights without stressing about operational and marketing challenges.

Learn more about BeeSeen Solutions and Upstart Business Solutions for information about our exclusive expertise and services.

The Company – UpStart Business Solutions Inc., based in Stony Brook, New York, provides a full range of accounting, bookkeeping, consulting, outsourcing, digital marketing, payroll, merchant and business services, either in your facility or at our location. We can provide qualified accounting professionals who can ensure that your financial records are maintained correctly and accurately.

BeeSeen Solutions is a Strategic Advisory Firm that provides its clients with Marketing, Process Automation, Call Center Services, and a full suite of Outsourcing Solutions to help drive efficiency and compliance, and revenues while ensuring a positive customer experience.

About BeeSeen Solutions

BeeSeen Solutions is a Full-Service Strategic Advisory delivering Digital Marketing, Consulting, Target Lead Generation, Business Development, Sales and Marketing, Call Center Services, and Intelligent Automation Solutions. Located in Long Island, New York, with a Global Reach. Our team of All-Stars has been providing Digital Solutions and Business Process Outsourcing for over 25 years through a global network. They have been acknowledged for their award-winning performance, strong understanding of the importance of the customer experience, and overall proven track record in driving superior results.



