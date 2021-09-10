WeCutFoam Launches (CIP) Covid Incentive Program to Assist Trade Show Exhibitors and Event Organizers

This program includes significantly reduced prices with up to 20% off any project consisting of creation of booths and décor for their trade shows displays and exhibits. It will include foam, wood and plastics cutting and machining services, fabrication of letters, logos, signs, displays, backdrops and art work, as well as hard coating and painting services. The discounts will be applied to any custom decorations to promote the companys name and the message they want to convey to their audience and their customers, while saving money altogether. Large projects are sent in a custom protective reusable crate, to ensure smooth and easy transport.

The Covid-19 pandemic created a major upheaval in the entertainment industry, where events are among the ones that were affected the most by the pandemic, both financially and morally, having productions put on hold or completely shuttered. Unfortunately, some companies whove been around for generations had to close, others reduced hours and struggled to get by. This offering by WeCutFoam is meant to ease the process of getting back in business, while companies have limited budgets to work with and customers thinking twice before they approve quotes and fabrication. It also aims to reduce the uncertainty customers may have in these current events climates, by providing the opportunity to engage with customers again.

As events, trade shows, exhibits, company meetings and conferences are slowly coming back, WeCutFoam will work with the customer, the event planner, the exhibit organizer and with production companies to reduce prices, with lower profit margins, and a goal in mind to not turn down any project due to budget concerns.

Sigal Barnea, Co-Owner says We keep on doing what we have always love doing, but in a new way, having to adapt to the changes around us and in the industry, but we are here to stay. Sigal kept on adding  We will do anything in our power to keep on providing the best customer care with the lowest possible pricing to our customers, since our customers are who makes us who we are, and we owe our success and sustainability to them. We want to provide them much more than just reduced costs  we want to offer them hope and optimism for a better future

To learn more about the CIP offer, visit WeCutFoam at www.wecutfoam.com For quotes, questions and inquiries, email sales ( @ ) wecutfoam dot com or call 866-664-9311

About the Company:



WeCutFoam was founded in Silicon Valley, CA in 2006. The company specializes in customized cutting shapes out of various types of materials, using its own line of CNC foam cutters and routers. WeCutFoam creates props for movie sets and theaters, dimensional signs, letters, logos, architectural shapes, museum exhibits, trade show displays and booths, parade floats and more. The company makes full-scale 3D shapes like race cars, planes, boats and props, up to 60′ long and more, providing coating and painting as well.

