Vintage Statues of the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are Hanging Out at Traverse Bay Farms

Snow White and her Seven Dwarf have found a home at Traverse Bay Farms located at 204 River Street in Downtown Elk Rapids, MI. The vintage concrete statues of the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are the result of a restoration project conducted by the Elk Rapids High School and Art Honor Society Members.

The weathered statues were found at a Northern Michigan estate. After years of neglect, they didn’t have much of the paint left on them. This unique find was noticed by the non-profit organization called Art Rapids. This is an Elk Rapids organization that promotes the arts.

According to Andy LaPointe, owner of Traverse Bay Farms, “When Art Rapids approached us the place Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on our property for the community enjoy, we jumped at the chance. Our Traverse Bay Farms retail store is located right downtown Elk Rapids and the perfect location. We have countless family walk by our store and many stop and take photos of Snow White. The statues get a lot of smiles from people of every generation.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “Snow White, Happy, Dopey, Doc, Bashful, Sleepy, Grumpy, and Sneezy are all here for kids of every age to enjoy. Simply stop by our downtown Elk Rapids store to enjoy.”

Traverse Bay Farms is a health and wellness company with retail stores in Downtown Elk Rapids and Bellaire and offers a complete line of awarding winning fruit salsas, fruit BBQ sauces, dried fruit and super fruit products. The super fruit products include tart cherry juice concentrate, tart cherry capsules and more. The company offers free shipping on all of their products.

Traverse Bay Farms has won 30+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. They are the #1 nationally award winning super fruit company in America.

