Three Winning Ways to Motivate Yourself into Losing Weight | Tony Quinn

Losing Weight Fast Losing weight takes motivation and when it comes to personal issues such as body image and weight loss, the motivating reasons can vary greatly from person to person. The only true way to succeed in losing weight is motivation.

Smoothie 3193660 640 Jpg 1

DUBLIN – July 9, 2021 – PRLog — Keep your eyes on the positives in any situation

If you want to stay motivated, do not dwell on the negatives. That means you should compose a list of all the things you like about yourself, both inside and out. Most of us do not think about all the good things about our bodies, so if you practice this little assignment, chances are that you are going to feel better about yourself. You need to feel positive in order to keep those motivation levels up in your weight loss plan.

It takes practice to keep your mental focus on the positives. Being down on yourself is detrimental to your success. Besides your primary objective of losing weight, focus on the other benefits of exercise and a healthy diet such as living a longer life, fewer trips to the doctor, more energy, and more self-confidence. Knowing all of the other positive aspects that are a part of your weight loss goals is important too and a great motivation lifter.

Set goals so that you have a focus on Losing Weight

Without a particular goal, you cannot get motivated enough to even try. If you are not thinking about the reasons why you are exercising and dieting, your mind will start to work against you. Write down your ultimate goal first. In addition, write down mini-goals, little milestones that you can work at to achieve one step at a time. When you have those little steps, each time you reach one, you will feel more confident and motivated. The hardest part is accepting that it may take a little longer to reach a step than it was before.

By thinking positively about yourself and how far you have already come is usually motivation enough to get you past those hurdles of self-doubt. If not, review your goals. Perhaps, they need to be re-modified based on your new circumstances. That is the beauty of setting goals … they can be re-written.

There are also a few ideas you can implement to help you keep your eyes on the ultimate prize. Talk with your family and friends and let them know your weight loss goals. Join an online support group or even one near you. Sharing your goals makes them more real and will make you feel more motivated to do good to “show” all the people supporting you that you can do it and that you are a winner.

Check out our weight loss video today and see how the Super You Programme could work for you https://www.educohealth.com/ weight-management/ super-you-weight- loss-box