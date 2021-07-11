Applications Open for the 2021 Mary Rohrscheib Teaching Scholarship Through July 22nd

BLOOMINGTON, IL, July 10, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Applications are now open for a $1,000 scholarship for students studying to become teachers. Attorney Josh Rohrscheib is offering the Mary Rohrscheib Teaching Scholarship in loving memory of his grandmother, Mary Rohrscheib, to celebrate great teachers and encourage the next generation of teachers. Josh Rohrscheib said, “Growing up with Mary as a grandmother, was a life-long lesson in kindness, curiosity, and generosity. She never stopped learning and never stopped teaching.”

Students are asked to submit an essay about the impact of a special teacher on their lives and the lessons the student will carry forward from that teacher in their own career in education. “We hope this scholarship prompt will encourage applicants to share stories of great teachers who do so much to inspire their students,” said Rohrscheib. Last year essays were shared with several of the teachers featured in essays to thank them and highlight how they have inspired their students.

Applications are due July 22nd for the 2021 scholarship. Interested students are encouraged to apply online at: rohrscheiblaw.com/scholarship.

More about Josh Rohrscheib

Josh Rohrscheib is a personal injury attorney who works on a variety of cases such as car accidents, dog bites, and catastrophic injury claims. Josh works with the firm Bolen Robinson & Ellis, LLP, which has offices in Bloomington, Decatur, Lincoln, and throughout Central Illinois.