PM Reviews preparations for facilitation of India’s contingent at Tokyo-2020

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has reviewed preparations for facilitation of India’s contingent at Tokyo-2020. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck.

