PM Reviews preparations for facilitation of India’s contingent at Tokyo-2020

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has reviewed preparations for facilitation of India’s contingent at Tokyo-2020. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, “Reviewed preparations for facilitation of India’s contingent at @Tokyo2020. Discussed the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given.
On behalf of 130 crore Indians, I would be interacting with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck. Let us all #Cheer4India.”
Reviewed preparations for facilitation of India’s contingent at @Tokyo2020. Discussed the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given. pic.twitter.com/JELGZsls3X
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021
***
DS/SH
(Release ID: 1734163)
Visitor Counter : 663
Read this release in:
Urdu
,
Marathi
,
Hindi
,
Manipuri
,
Bengali
,
Gujarati
,
Odia
,
Tamil
,
Telugu
,
Kannada
,
Malayalam