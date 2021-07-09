Marquis Who’s Who Honors Gwo-shyh Song with Inclusion in Who’s Who in the World

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 08, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to honor Gwo-shyh Song with inclusion in Who’s Who in the World. An accomplished listee, Dr. Song celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Now retired from a tenured position in academia, Dr. Song was an associate professor at the Institute of Oceanography, National Taiwan University, in Taipei, Taiwan, for more than 30 years. Concluding his tenure on campus in 2021, he also served as the chief of the division of marine geology and geophysics between 2002 and 2005. Long dedicating to teaching the next generation of scientists, Dr. Song worked diligently to prepare his students for life after graduation.

Apart from teaching, Dr. Song served on the environmental impact assessment committee of the Environmental Protection Administration for the Republic of China from 2015 to 2017. Today, he continues to serve as a senior consultant and chief executive officer on behalf of Global Aqua Survey Ltd. Based in Taipei, the organization is comprised of numerous experts in the marine industries, who focus on completing underwater surveying and investigations.

For nearly two decades, Dr. Song has notably contributed a multitude of sea and oceanography surveys related to the water. An expert in seafloor mapping, he initially became involved in this particular field when the offshore wind farming initiative began looking for experienced local researchers. As one of only a few individuals with the necessary experience and technical skills, Dr. Song took advantage of the opportunity and stayed the course for many years.

Blending his expertise with his civic interests, Dr. Song has been active on the board of the International Ocean and Atmosphere Research Development Foundation.

As a seasoned scientist, Dr. Song has contributed numerous scholarly articles to scientific journals. He was also an editor on behalf of the Madridge Journal of Aquaculture Research and Development, the International Journal of Geology and Earth Sciences, and Current Trends in Oceanography and Marine Sciences, all of which are peer-reviewed publications. Additionally, Dr. Song has been featured on Impact, a series of high quality open access scientific reports.

Dr. Song has held a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Washington in Seattle since 1989. He previously received a National Science and Technology Council scholarship between 1985 and 1987. A celebrated Marquis listee, Dr. Song has appeared in the second edition of Who’s Who in Asia and in several editions of Who’s Who in the World.

