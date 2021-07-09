Karis Moxley Celebrated for Dedication to America’s Troops

ROCHESTER, NY, July 08, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Karis Moxley has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

For many years, Ms. Moxley excelled in the field of business administration, serving as owner of a clothing shop, bakery and daycare. From there, her youngest son, Moses, decided to enter the United States Marines, where he spent the next four years of his life. Upon his return home, her house became a place where most children in the neighborhood came after school. Driven to support the American military troops, she established a One Flag One Mind, where she caters to military service members.

Outside of her work, Ms. Moxley gives back to her community through various children’s events for Flower City Church. Due to her outstanding breadth of knowledge, she has contributed to several articles and received a patent for her exemplary work with One Flag One Mind. Through her work, she aims to lift up our flag and those who serve in order to foster a better world. Looking toward the future, Ms. Moxley intends to continue giving back to her community and eventually aims to retire to a farmstead.

