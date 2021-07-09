Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 175

Jul 9, 2021 | Business

India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed the landmark of 37 crore (37,19,25,602), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 27.86 lakh (27,86,028) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

13,28,636 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,24,570 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 10,98,62,585 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 35,08,932 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No.

State

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1

A & N Islands

59065

45

2

Andhra Pradesh

2272097

33012

3

Arunachal Pradesh

288148

156

4

Assam

2814917

147975

5

Bihar

6711597

114243

6

Chandigarh

223315

774

7

Chhattisgarh

2984077

81470

8

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

182738

117

9

Daman & Diu

154700

590

10

Delhi

3161624

194577

11

Goa

411388

8492

12

Gujarat

8124425

243784

13

Haryana

3580819

147032

14

Himachal Pradesh

1195722

1859

15

Jammu & Kashmir

1094418

39247

16

Jharkhand

2596647

80784

17

Karnataka

7871829

205214

18

Kerala

2183214

116811

19

Ladakh

83730

4

20

Lakshadweep

23388

44

21

Madhya Pradesh

9910684

436139

22

Maharashtra

8146851

350036

23

Manipur

315515

531

24

Meghalaya

310176

124

25

Mizoram

311459

362

26

Nagaland

264485

217

27

Odisha

3622622

176758

28

Puducherry

203664

843

29

Punjab

1915516

39955

30

Rajasthan

8039181

143263

31

Sikkim

260739

72

32

Tamil Nadu

6187615

195904

33

Telangana

4582386

164748

34

Tripura

896923

13931

35

Uttar Pradesh

12444896

315398

36

Uttarakhand

1608233

39898

37

West Bengal

4823782

214523

Total

109862585

3508932

