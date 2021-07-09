COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 175

India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed the landmark of 37 crore (37,19,25,602), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 27.86 lakh (27,86,028) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.
13,28,636 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,24,570 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 10,98,62,585 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 35,08,932 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
S.No.
State
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1
A & N Islands
59065
45
2
Andhra Pradesh
2272097
33012
3
Arunachal Pradesh
288148
156
4
Assam
2814917
147975
5
Bihar
6711597
114243
6
Chandigarh
223315
774
7
Chhattisgarh
2984077
81470
8
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
182738
117
9
Daman & Diu
154700
590
10
Delhi
3161624
194577
11
Goa
411388
8492
12
Gujarat
8124425
243784
13
Haryana
3580819
147032
14
Himachal Pradesh
1195722
1859
15
Jammu & Kashmir
1094418
39247
16
Jharkhand
2596647
80784
17
Karnataka
7871829
205214
18
Kerala
2183214
116811
19
Ladakh
83730
4
20
Lakshadweep
23388
44
21
Madhya Pradesh
9910684
436139
22
Maharashtra
8146851
350036
23
Manipur
315515
531
24
Meghalaya
310176
124
25
Mizoram
311459
362
26
Nagaland
264485
217
27
Odisha
3622622
176758
28
Puducherry
203664
843
29
Punjab
1915516
39955
30
Rajasthan
8039181
143263
31
Sikkim
260739
72
32
Tamil Nadu
6187615
195904
33
Telangana
4582386
164748
34
Tripura
896923
13931
35
Uttar Pradesh
12444896
315398
36
Uttarakhand
1608233
39898
37
West Bengal
4823782
214523
Total
109862585
3508932
****
