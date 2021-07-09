COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 175

India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed the landmark of 37 crore (37,19,25,602), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 27.86 lakh (27,86,028) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

13,28,636 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,24,570 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 10,98,62,585 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 35,08,932 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 59065 45 2 Andhra Pradesh 2272097 33012 3 Arunachal Pradesh 288148 156 4 Assam 2814917 147975 5 Bihar 6711597 114243 6 Chandigarh 223315 774 7 Chhattisgarh 2984077 81470 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 182738 117 9 Daman & Diu 154700 590 10 Delhi 3161624 194577 11 Goa 411388 8492 12 Gujarat 8124425 243784 13 Haryana 3580819 147032 14 Himachal Pradesh 1195722 1859 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1094418 39247 16 Jharkhand 2596647 80784 17 Karnataka 7871829 205214 18 Kerala 2183214 116811 19 Ladakh 83730 4 20 Lakshadweep 23388 44 21 Madhya Pradesh 9910684 436139 22 Maharashtra 8146851 350036 23 Manipur 315515 531 24 Meghalaya 310176 124 25 Mizoram 311459 362 26 Nagaland 264485 217 27 Odisha 3622622 176758 28 Puducherry 203664 843 29 Punjab 1915516 39955 30 Rajasthan 8039181 143263 31 Sikkim 260739 72 32 Tamil Nadu 6187615 195904 33 Telangana 4582386 164748 34 Tripura 896923 13931 35 Uttar Pradesh 12444896 315398 36 Uttarakhand 1608233 39898 37 West Bengal 4823782 214523 Total 109862585 3508932

