PM pays tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti today.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,

“I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. His lofty ideals motivate millions across our nation. Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life towards India’s unity and progress. He also distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar and intellectual.”

I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. His lofty ideals motivate millions across our nation. Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life towards India’s unity and progress. He also distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar and intellectual. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2021

