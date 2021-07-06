Forward Devils Lake Economic Development Launches Newly Designed Website

DEVILS LAKE, ND, July 06, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Forward Devils Lake recently launched a newly designed website, created by Golden Shovel Agency, to further strengthen its online presence and economic growth for the community. The new site has a professional look with a practical layout for any type of visitors’ needs.

The Devils Lake region is a workforce-attractive and friendly region that truly is a great place to live, work, and play. The website and further incremental changes to the site will help the organization to even better show the attractiveness to the Devils Lake region.

“We wanted an Economic Development website with specific information for businesses and individuals looking to relocate to North Dakota, specifically the Devils Lake region,” said Brad Barth, Executive Director at Forward Devils Lake. “By building the primary website and getting the content management system in place, the City of Devils Lake will be able to build a newer sister site with all of the same features, but content more relevant to them.”

This website design project was a first for Forward Devils Lake Economic Development, as it had previously shared space with the Chamber and Tourism sectors. Having its own dedicated website will not only help to build the organization’s identity but also to help market to a different audience compared to the “visitor/tourist” type of audience.

Forward Devils Lake collaborated with Golden Shovel Agency for its website design project. The national economic development communications firm is recognized for its award-winning design and expertise in business and workforce attraction. “Working with Golden Shovel Agency proved to be a professional, easy way to get a website built,” said Barth. “When you’re a small, one-person organization, you have a lot on your plate, and working with Golden Shovel makes it pretty simple.”

“Working with Forward Devils Lake Economic Development has been a great experience,” said Aaron Brossoit, CEO of Golden Shovel Agency. “We look forward to all the great things that will come with this website design project and further collaboration with Forward Devils Lake.”



You can view the newly redesigned website at https://www.forwardevilslakend.com.

FORWARD DEVILS LAKE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT promotes the economic growth of the region by providing hands-on assistance to businesses, site selectors, and entrepreneurs. Incentives and programs have been designed to make it easy to start and grow your business here. Workers also have access to incentives such as the student loan repayment program. This makes the Devils Lake region attractive for anyone looking for a low-cost, energetic, and beautiful place to grow their business or raise a family. Learn more at https://www.forwardevilslakend.com.

GOLDEN SHOVEL AGENCY is a full-service economic development marketing agency. Whether the goal is to attract and support great businesses or great talent, we are your specialists in the industry. We’ve helped hundreds of communities across North America to shape and tell their stories in order to strengthen the vitality of their regional economies. Learn more at https://www.goldenshovelagency.com