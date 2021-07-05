Netflix announces the main cast of Hold Tight, the second Polish series based on Harlan Coben’s best selling book

Magdalena Boczarska and Leszek Lichota will play the main roles in the Polish original – second adaptation of Harlan Cobens book. The actors play the role of a happy marriage, Anna and Michał Barczyk. Their son, Adam, will be played by Krzysztof Oleksyn (Rojst97).

Agnieszka Grochowska and Grzegorz Damięcki, known from the previous Polish adaptation of Harlan Coben, The Woods, will also return to their roles. The series will also feature Jacek Poniedziałek, Justyna Wasilewska, Wiktoria Gorodeckaja and Bartłomiej Topa. Young Polish talents will also appear in the series: Agata Łabno, Marta Piętka, Jakub Pruski and Mikołaj Śliwa.

Hold Tight is another Netflix title based on the novel by Harlan Coben. The directors are Michał Gazda and Bartosz Konopka. Script is written by Agata Malesińska and Wojtek Miłoszewski. ATM Group is responsible for production. The launch of the series is planned on Netflix in 2022.

Harlan Coben, the author of the Hold Tight novel – Im very excited to be collaborating again with Netflix and these talented Polish creators. I hope viewers in Poland and around the world will be gripped by the twists and turns in Hold Tight and I am delighted that they will not only meet the new protagonists played by Magdalena and Leszek, but also find out what happened to Laura and Paweł after The Woods.

Series synopsis:

The six-episode series is set in a wealthy housing estate, where the local community leads a quiet life with close relationships. Everything changes when 18-year-old Adam disappears without a trace. The danger escalates quickly, and the worried parents do everything they can to protect their children who, on the verge of adulthood, have decided to take matters into their own hands. Hold Tight is a dynamic, twist-filled thriller that, while not a sequel to The Woods, will feature the fate of several protagonists of Harlan Cobens first screen adaptation.