Chocolate Shipped Cookies Announces Independence Day Cookie Delivery

Chocolate Shipped Cookies helps Americans mark special occasions with home baked cookies delivered nationwide. Just in time for July, the company is announcing its Independence Day- themed cookie assortments and cookie cakes.

Chocolate Shipped Cookies got its start back in the 1980s when Matt Cutler’s mother started baking cookies and breads out of a temporary store in her Utah hometown during the holidays. Using his mom’s iconic cookie recipes, Matt has turned the popup bakery into an e-store that allows people to order cookies online for nationwide delivery.

Cutler said that while there are plenty of other cookie bakeries in the U.S., some don’t deliver, and of those that do, many only deliver locally. Of those bakeries that do delivery nationally, Cutler found that their cookies were often overpriced and arrived stale.

Through years of recipe engineering, acquiring state-of-the-art baking equipment, and optimizing shipping methods, Cutler is able to deliver affordable, home baked gourmet cookies to doorsteps across America without compromising freshness or flavor.

Cutler said that he is particularly excited about the Independence Day-themed cookie gifts now available for order.

“They are a wonderful gift for military members who are currently serving or for veterans and their families,” said Cutler. “They’re also a great way to connect with family and friends living far away. You may not be able to celebrate the Fourth with loved ones this year, but you can keep them close by sending them a treat to enjoy at their backyard barbecue or when they’re watching fireworks.”

Chocolate Shipped Cookies are known for being “better than Grandma’s” and come in a variety of flavors: brownie marshmallow, classic glazed sugar, chocolate chip, brownie mint, snickerdoodle, oatmeal, peanut butter chip, and more. They can be sent for any occasion: college student care packages, get well deliveries, housewarming presents, or holiday cookie gifts.

“We all know what it’s like to try to think of an appropriate gift for the person who has everything, but I don’t know of anyone who will turn down a really good homemade cookie. They’re crowd pleasers all the way around,” said Cutler.

To learn more about Chocolate Shipped Cookies deliveries for the Fourth of July or other upcoming occasions, call 1-801-774-8479 or visit www.ChocolateShippedCookies.com.

About Chocolate Shipped Cookies

Chocolate Shipped Cookies offers delicious cookies that are affordable. Their cookies are made with only the finest and freshest ingredients known to man and are baked fresh daily.