Sectona announces new advisory board member

Mumbai, Maharashtra Jun 30, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Sectona, a fast-growing Privileged Access Management company, is pleased to announce and welcome Ibrahim Niazy to its advisory board.

Ibrahim is a veteran in the IT industry having spent over 20 years as a strategic executive with accredited success in designing and implementing IT strategies, policies, and procedures, and ensuring compliance with Information Security standards and ITIL best practices. He is currently working as an applications consultant at Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF). Ibrahim comes with an ocean of knowledge and experience having served in strategic capacities for SATORP, Sadara, Dussur previously.

An influential member within the technology & cybersecurity community, Ibrahim brings extensive knowledge and experience in directing IT strategy, streamlining IT operations, and implementing IT security policies and frameworks. His expertise will bolster Sectona’s work in this area to simplify security journeys and build a stronger ecosystem for its customers and partners.

“My aim is building strategy and establishing a responsive and secure IT organization that enhances the customer and user experience,” said Ibrahim. “Beginning the security journey at the right time with the right strategy is of utmost importance and Sectona is at the forefront of leveraging a modern approach to evangelize privileged access security and combat cyber-attacks in this critical area. I’ve known the team here for some time and have been really impressed by the people, the technology, and the sheer commitment to their customers. I’m very pleased to be working closely with the team. Looking forward to an exciting phase.”

“We’re honored that Ibrahim believes in our approach and has joined Sectona to promote its vision to a larger ecosystem,” said Nitish Kumar, CEO of Sectona. “The challenge of delivering a secure privileged access journey requires more than technology – it demands a well-thought execution strategy to help maximize the value of the technology and improve the user experience for optimal adoption. Ibrahim’s knowledge and experience will help strengthen this business strategy.”

In 2021, Sectona moved from a product-based approach to a security platform-based approach. The security platform manages privileged access management across workloads, endpoint privilege management, and privileged access governance as part of a single stack. Customers can now drive more value out of their privilege management project with the Sectona security platform.

Media Contact