ProBit Launchpad prepares to unveil highly anticipated EURO-pegged cashback platform Wee

ZEXPRWIRE / January 22, 2020 /An upcoming project called Wee is making final preparations for their IEO at ProBit Exchange starting on January 23, 15:00 KST. Wee’s utility token called WMA will be sold at a price of $0.011. Standard bonuses for PROB and other quote currencies will also be applied.

Standard loyalty programs can be difficult to redeem or accrue while cashback models are also hampered by middleman transaction fees and processing delays. Blockchain enables efficient payments that are easily traceable and provides immediate value, and Wee looks to capitalize on these capabilities through their cashback rewards system through a 1:1 EUR pegged stable coin called WPC. A utility token called WMA will serve as the primary mode of access for merchants on the WeeMarketplace.

The WeeMarketplace consists of a variety of brands and retailers where WPC cashback rewards can be earned for each purchase made on any affiliated WeePartner. These WPC tokens provide immediate liquidity as they can be used for other purchases on the extensive network of partners as well as withdrawn for cash. They also provide stable value and financial versatility for users within and outside the retail ecosystem.

With mobile accessibility serving as one of the most attractive features of rewards systems for today’s hustle and bustle, the weeCard or weeApp will conveniently store all cashback rewards garnered per purchase and will be accessible at all times for purchases or withdrawal of cold, hard cash.

All merchants and retailers looking to access the weeMarketplace are required to hold WMA tokens and holding duration will also determine various other benefits including better cashback rates for users and marketing-related bonuses for merchants.

The weeGroup’s network currently comprises 200,000 registered users and more than 20,000 offline and 1,700 online merchants, retailers and services for its fully operating presence in Germany, Poland, Switzerland, the UK, and Slovenia.

As a freshly enshrined top 20 exchange, ProBit’s Launchpad has been characterized by a healthy dose of success for projects. Successful projects include SportX, CPUcoin, and Medium, all of whom have been major beneficiaries of their premium IEO feature and listing services.

Wee’s upcoming Launchpad on ProBit Exchange will help secure additional funding to continue integrating blockchain elements into the ecosystem while also expanding the marketing and development of the core wee Marketplace and wee cashback system.

About Wee

The weeGroup is an operative group of twelve companies under the ownership of the Swiss Fintec Invest AG, based in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland. The wee Initial Token Offering (ITO) is conducted by the weeNexx AG, which is the issuer of the weeMarketplaceAccessToken (WMA). The group owns a pan-European online shopping, mobile payment, and cashback program, which is fully operative in Germany, Poland, Switzerland, the UK, and Slovenia.

From 2020, wee will go operational in France, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, for which Business Development is already preparing a market entry. Further countries are to be added starting in 2021.

https://weemat.io/

About ProBit Exchange

ProBit Exchange is a global cryptocurrency exchange. ProBit Exchange only lists promising, qualified and deserving cryptocurrency projects. ProBit Exchange boasts order matching speed of over 1.5 million orders per second, superb security that supports hardware security keys and a customizable user interface.

ProBit Exchange is able to support an IEO with more than 5 currencies, multiple sales round, different bonus rates, and various lock-up structures. The funds received are stored with the same high-level protections that ProBit Exchange uses for exchange’s deposits.

Preferential listing treatment is given to projects that conduct IEO on ProBit Exchange.

For more information on running an IEO on ProBit Exchange, please send an email to [email protected]

ProBit Global: www.probit.com

ProBit Korea: www.probit.kr

Official Telegram channel: https://t.me/ProbitEnglish