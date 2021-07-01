Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 166

Jul 1, 2021 | Business

India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage exceeded 33.54 crore (33,54,69,340), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, more than 25.14 lakh (25,14,153) Vaccine Doses administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

13,43,231 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 87,735 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 9,14,62,206 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 21,77,618 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No.

State

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1

A & N Islands

53082

16

2

Andhra Pradesh

1903770

18192

3

Arunachal Pradesh

223111

12

4

Assam

2324439

141352

5

Bihar

5231502

84074

6

Chandigarh

186892

333

7

Chhattisgarh

2531466

69839

8

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

133480

39

9

Daman & Diu

142300

303

10

Delhi

2592198

170406

11

Goa

342507

5289

12

Gujarat

7268745

209943

13

Haryana

3074045

100354

14

Himachal Pradesh

1192675

480

15

Jammu & Kashmir

840031

32784

16

Jharkhand

2170350

65478

17

Karnataka

6468620

105366

18

Kerala

1869457

31397

19

Ladakh

74838

2

20

Lakshadweep

22556

11

21

Madhya Pradesh

8679664

145756

22

Maharashtra

6266039

291672

23

Manipur

175303

147

24

Meghalaya

235889

32

25

Mizoram

256937

26

26

Nagaland

215831

56

27

Odisha

2963596

157811

28

Puducherry

181037

186

29

Punjab

1440157

19088

30

Rajasthan

7303472

72794

31

Sikkim

225430

9

32

Tamil Nadu

5282925

103173

33

Telangana

3913382

49023

34

Tripura

820943

13187

35

Uttar Pradesh

9251275

189829

36

Uttarakhand

1345000

37238

37

West Bengal

4259262

61921

Total

9,14,62,206

21,77,618

