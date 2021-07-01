COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 166

India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage exceeded 33.54 crore (33,54,69,340), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, more than 25.14 lakh (25,14,153) Vaccine Doses administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.
13,43,231 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 87,735 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 9,14,62,206 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 21,77,618 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
S.No.
State
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1
A & N Islands
53082
16
2
Andhra Pradesh
1903770
18192
3
Arunachal Pradesh
223111
12
4
Assam
2324439
141352
5
Bihar
5231502
84074
6
Chandigarh
186892
333
7
Chhattisgarh
2531466
69839
8
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
133480
39
9
Daman & Diu
142300
303
10
Delhi
2592198
170406
11
Goa
342507
5289
12
Gujarat
7268745
209943
13
Haryana
3074045
100354
14
Himachal Pradesh
1192675
480
15
Jammu & Kashmir
840031
32784
16
Jharkhand
2170350
65478
17
Karnataka
6468620
105366
18
Kerala
1869457
31397
19
Ladakh
74838
2
20
Lakshadweep
22556
11
21
Madhya Pradesh
8679664
145756
22
Maharashtra
6266039
291672
23
Manipur
175303
147
24
Meghalaya
235889
32
25
Mizoram
256937
26
26
Nagaland
215831
56
27
Odisha
2963596
157811
28
Puducherry
181037
186
29
Punjab
1440157
19088
30
Rajasthan
7303472
72794
31
Sikkim
225430
9
32
Tamil Nadu
5282925
103173
33
Telangana
3913382
49023
34
Tripura
820943
13187
35
Uttar Pradesh
9251275
189829
36
Uttarakhand
1345000
37238
37
West Bengal
4259262
61921
Total
9,14,62,206
21,77,618
