COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 166

India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage exceeded 33.54 crore (33,54,69,340), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, more than 25.14 lakh (25,14,153) Vaccine Doses administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

13,43,231 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 87,735 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 9,14,62,206 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 21,77,618 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 53082 16 2 Andhra Pradesh 1903770 18192 3 Arunachal Pradesh 223111 12 4 Assam 2324439 141352 5 Bihar 5231502 84074 6 Chandigarh 186892 333 7 Chhattisgarh 2531466 69839 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 133480 39 9 Daman & Diu 142300 303 10 Delhi 2592198 170406 11 Goa 342507 5289 12 Gujarat 7268745 209943 13 Haryana 3074045 100354 14 Himachal Pradesh 1192675 480 15 Jammu & Kashmir 840031 32784 16 Jharkhand 2170350 65478 17 Karnataka 6468620 105366 18 Kerala 1869457 31397 19 Ladakh 74838 2 20 Lakshadweep 22556 11 21 Madhya Pradesh 8679664 145756 22 Maharashtra 6266039 291672 23 Manipur 175303 147 24 Meghalaya 235889 32 25 Mizoram 256937 26 26 Nagaland 215831 56 27 Odisha 2963596 157811 28 Puducherry 181037 186 29 Punjab 1440157 19088 30 Rajasthan 7303472 72794 31 Sikkim 225430 9 32 Tamil Nadu 5282925 103173 33 Telangana 3913382 49023 34 Tripura 820943 13187 35 Uttar Pradesh 9251275 189829 36 Uttarakhand 1345000 37238 37 West Bengal 4259262 61921 Total 9,14,62,206 21,77,618

