Saffron Valley & Elle Marketing Are Hosting A Chaat Dinner with Food Network Star, Maneet Chauhan

The Saffron Valley Restaurant Group and Elle Marketing and Events are excited to announce a unique Dinner and Wine Pairing Experience with honored guest Maneet Chauhan on July 2 at 6:00 pm located at Saffron Valley-Avenues, 26 E Street East.

Enjoy an evening with Maneet Chauhan, notable chef, Indian culinary educator, and Food Network star who will be providing a culinary tour of India through recipes from her new book: Chaat: Recipes from the Kitchens, Markets, and Railways of India.

“We are excited to host our first post-covid culinary event celebrating Indian food in collaboration with chef Maneet Chauhan who continues to put Indian food on the map through her creativity, innovation, and pure passion,” said Lavanya Mahate, founder, Saffron Valley.

The 4-course Chaat dinner will take you through the unique world of Indian market food. A wine expert will be joining to showcase wines that pair perfectly with each course. Maneet will share stories of flavors, the culture, and the background of each dish. We’ll have our wine expert, Jim Santangelo from Wine Academy of Utah, joining us to showcase wines that pair exquisitely with each course.

“I am so excited to cook along with the amazing team at Saffron Valley,” said Maneet Chauhan. “I love that they celebrate Indian cuisine and culture with a modern flair to all their places, and the food is simply delicious.”

Tickets to the exclusive event can be purchased at Chaat with Maneet Chauhan. Dinner will be followed by a book signing of Maneet’s new book Chaat: Recipes from the Kitchens, Markets and Railways of India. Books will be available for purchase.

About Saffron Valley

Founded in 2011 by Lavanya Mahate, Saffron Valley currently has five locations in Utah. The mission of Saffron Valley is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate by surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.

https://www.saffronvalley.com/

About Elle Marketing and Events

Elle Marketing and Events is a full-service boutique marketing, branding, and event company. Our team of experts helps you tell the story behind your business through powerful copywriting, beautiful images, strong branding, creative design, strategic events, and more.