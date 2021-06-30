MOU BETWEEN INDIAN NAVY AND M/s BEL FOR TECHNOLOGY INCUBATION FORUM (TIF)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Navy and M/s Bharat Electronics Limited, Bangalore on 29 June 21at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy), New Delhi forcreation of a joint Technology Incubation Forum (TIF).

The Technology Incubation Forum reflects the joint vision of Indian Navy and Bharat Electronics Limited towards innovative and creativethinking and fostering development of Emerging Technologies. The broadcharter of the TIF includes technology development in the domain of Weapons & Sensors, Information Technology and Emerging Technologiessuch as Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Quantum Computing,Autonomous Platforms/ Robotics, Image Processing and Cognitive Radio.The TIF will spearhead mission mode development of deployable productsunder the Government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative with involvement of Industry, Academia and Start-Ups.

