Missing woman in Kowloon City located



A woman who went missing in Kowloon City has been located.

Ng Wun-chun, aged 68, went missing after she was last seen on South Wall Road on June 28 night. Her family made a report to Police the next day.

The woman was located on On Chun Street, Ma On Shan last night (June 29). She sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.