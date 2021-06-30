ADAX Onboards Mate Tokay, Bitcoin.com co-founder, as a new Strategic Advisor

When a new project enters the market, establishing brand credibility is crucial, which is exactly what ADAX has done via developing strong strategic partnerships. ADAX is happy to announce that it has added Mate Tokay, co-founder of Bitcoin.com, to their team as a strategic advisor and an investor. The news of this partnership comes just after ADAX announced a partnership with Charli3, another major player within the Cardano ecosystem.

About Mate:

Mate has great influence in the blockchain and crypto space and was an early adopter of cryptocurrencies. In 2012, he became involved in Bitcoin and started mining in 2013, using his own custom-built ASIC miners. Seeing an opportunity to share developments with the ecosystem, he founded Bitcoinist.com, a Bitcoin news and review site. He later went on to sell the site and Co-found Bitcoin.com, with Roger Ver.

His ultimate goal and passion are to make cryptocurrencies as widely used as possible. Mate Tokay is a regular at crypto and blockchain conferences, where his passion for the industry is fueled by meeting new people who are involved in the space. As far as Cardano goes, Mate has been a long-time believer in it, getting his first ADA bag when it was below $0.3.

Mate’s status as an influencer in the market not only adds great value to the project, but also strengthens the position of ADAX in the marketplace. His experience with user acquisition, the crypto space in general, an enormous professional network, and high profile public image will significantly improve ADAX’s position in the eyes of crypto investors. His vision greatly coincides with that of ADAX’s, leading him to join the team to help push for the adoption of cryptocurrencies on a global stage.

As a strong proponent of adding value to the Cardano ecosystem, ADAX has established itself as a project that will ease decentralized swaps and bring liquidity as an automated market maker. In an effort to widen its scope, ADAX has also partnered up with Charli3, Netvrk and Black Dragon, serving as marketing, development, and research partners.

These developments mark another milestone in the ADAX’s lifecycle. Though still a young firm, ADAX has proven adept at building momentum and notoriety in the market. ADAX’s Cardano native token listing will begin on June 26th, just after the Initial Exchange Offering ends the day before. The last few hours of the IEO serve to be a last call to investors who wish to be part of the next big decentralized exchange. The ADAX token is available only on ExMarkets for a price of just $0.3. Once the ADAX token goes live on the ExMarkets exchange, the next immediate steps will be to offer off-chain Staking, which will start on June 29th. ADAX is committed to continuing to build strategic partners to further enhance its global growth strategy. In addition to its IEO, ADAX will still conduct airdrops and private sales for a limited time. To stay updated, join our community.

