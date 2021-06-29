“The Central Authority” Wins Best Cast at The Alternative Film Festival

The Central Authority

TORONTO – June 28, 2021 – PRLog — The Central Authority, a dystopian horror comedy set in an eerily familiar future, is getting noticed. The film written by Dana Olita and Kristin West, directed by West and Armin Nasseri, and produced by the three of them along with Matt Chassin, has won Best Cast, at the Alternative Film Festival.

This award is especially satisfying for the filmmakers who according to West, “We gave our actors a tremendous amount of freedom, there was a lot of improvisation. Everyone gave great performances and the chemistry the actors have with one and other is magical.” Olita agrees, “The actors were the key, we basically let them pick and choose characters and wrote around their choices.”

In addition to West, Olita and Nasseri, The Central Authority uses an ensemble cast of working actors, Tick Tock stars, comics and podcast hosts: LaChelle Allen, Brandy Bryant, April Monique Burrill, Jimmyo Burrill, Lilly Burrill, Candice Callins, Charles Chudabala, Rodney Damon Collins, Michael Coulombe, Lauren DeLeon, Vanessa Esperanza, Jonathan Freeman-Anderson, Sara Gaston, Katie Gordon, Nate Gordon, Joe Grisaffi, Josh Hutchinson, Betsy Johnson, Allison Michelle, Rory Ogden, Marco Antonio Parra, Anna Elena Pepe, Jake Red, Genoveva Rossi, Nailya Shakirova, Narlyia Sterling, Todd Stroik, and Cristina Vargas. Nasseri said he was “proud to work with such a strong group of diverse actors.” Inclusion has been a recurring theme in Nasseri’s films. His films include award winning shorts The Carting Call, and Seeking Valentina, already under his belt, Nasseri felt like this was the perfect vehicle for him as a director, editor and actor.

The Alternative Film Festival, one of Film Freeway’s top 100 reviewed film festivals, is an event that is committed to bringing filmmakers of all levels a chance at taking home a festival award. The online competitions are held in March, June, September and December.

In addition to winning Best Cast, “The Central Authority,” also received a nomination for Best Comedy Feature at the Alternative Film Festival. The film won Best Comedy at The Bare Bones International Film Festival, where West was honored for her roles as an Indie Auteur Ambassador. “The Central Authority,” also won Best Dark Comedy at the Poor Life Choices Comedy Film Festival, where it was heralded as, “Amazing.”

July 2021 will be a busy month for “The Central Authority,” as it screens at The Marina Del Rey Film Festival, which takes place July 16-22, in Culver City California. The film can also be seen at Miracle Makers International Film Festival , which is part of AOF Megafest, taking place in Las Vegas July 26-August 1. Check festival websites for screening schedules.

