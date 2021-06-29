Spencer Eugene Reames Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

BELLEFONTAINE, OH, June 29, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Spencer Eugene Reames with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Reames celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

A tenured science teacher at Benjamin Logan High School in Bellefontaine, Ohio, for more than five decades, Mr. Reames began his career on campus in 1968. Five years after joining the faculty, he was also named as the science department chairperson, an appointment he maintained for more than 35 years. Presently, Mr. Reames remains active as a science education consultant in Bellefontaine, through which he has been actively engaged since 1987.

In a career suffused with highlights, Mr. Reames is most proud to have shared his excitement for science with his students. Outside of the classroom, he delighted in spurring his pupils to become involved in various extracurricular activities, including the annual school science fair. During the course of his career, Mr. Reames and a group of his students notably won first prize, which was a considerable honor.

Involved in various educational committees during his career as well, Mr. Reames was a member of the State Science Curriculum Advisory Committee and the technical advisory committee of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction in Columbus, Ohio. He was also an influential member and co-chairperson of the sub-commerce on partnerships on behalf of the U.S. Public Health Service in Washington. Additionally, Mr. Reames served as an editor on behalf of the “Ohio Science Worldbook: Technology” during 1993.

The first in his family to attend college, Mr. Reames received a Bachelor of Science in education at Bowling Green State University in 1968 and Master of Science in science at Ball State University in 1978. He is a certified teacher in the state of Ohio. Utilizing his expertise to benefit the community, Mr. Reames has long been a member of the Solid Waste District Policy Advisory Committee in Bellefontaine.

In light of his commitment to the field, Mr. Reames has been a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the Association of Presidential Awardees in Science Teaching, the American Society of Microbiology and the Society for Invertebrate Pathology. He is also a member of the Ohio Academy of Science, where he has served as the vice president of the science education section and as an executive committee member. Moreover, Mr. Reames was named as a centennial honoree, and served as an assistant project director.

Mr. Reames has received grants from the Martha Holding Innings Foundation and the Logan County Education Foundation. His achievements as a teacher were recognized with four Outstanding Teacher Awards from the Ohio Academy of Science between 1974 and 1986 and by being named as an Outstanding Biology Teacher in Ohio by the National Association of Biology Teachers in 1984. Additionally, Mr. Reames was honored with a Presidential Award for Excellence from the National Science Foundation in 1986, and a National Education awardee of the Milken Family Foundation in 1993.

