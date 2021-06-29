Hong Kong – Special announcement on fire in Tsing Yi South

Special announcement on fire in Tsing Yi South **********************************************



A fire broke out at a recycling site at Tsing Yi Road in Tsing Yi South at 5.38am today (June 29). The Fire Services Department is conducting a firefighting operation. Members of the public who are being affected by the smoke and an unusual odour carried by the wind are advised to close their doors and windows and stay calm.

