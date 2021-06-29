A Switzerland Company Launches a New Cryptocurrency: The Edox Coin

Switzerland, 28, June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Those interested in trading or transacting in cryptocurrency now have a new coin in the name of the Edox coin. Many people like cryptos because of their unique nature. There are many inherent advantages to transacting using these virtual currencies.

Although virtual currency is relatively new, having started slightly over a decade ago, they have become very popular, and many currencies are being created. Each crypto has its unique advantages that make users choose them over the other. These cryptos are based on blockchain technology which makes them very safe.

Edox coin is part of the Black Bit mart exchange, which is launching in July 2021. The Edox coin was created by a company in Switzerland. The airdrop will start in June 2021 and end on 31 September 2021, while the pre-sale will start in July, after the launch of Black Bit Mart Exchange.

The BlackBit Mart Exchange offers a user-friendly interface where users can sell or buy any popular cryptocurrency, aided by P2P. The interface has many features, including Faucet, Game, Stake, Airdrop, among others.

The coin distribution is expected to kick off after October 1, 2021. Users can perform simple tasks in telegram and earn 100 coins for signing up and 50 coins per referral.

The company based its Edox coin on Bep20 Token coin blockchain technology, explaining why this coin is safe and secure for all types of transactions. Edox coin is compatible with 3rd-party exchanges, services wallets, etc., and provides a user-friendly integration.

It’s worth noting that Bep20 on which Edox coin is based is a Binance Smart Chain token standard that was created with the objective of extending ERC-20, a very popular Ethereum token standard. Bep20 is considered a blueprint on who can spend tokens, how to spend them, and the rules on how they can be used.

Edox Coin has special automatic features, making it unique. And being part of the BlackBit Mart crypto exchange further strengthens its future. The features of this coin include community-driven and fair launch, which awards 1% coin burn on every trade.

Holders of this coin will earn a 3% reward via static reflection while watching the balances grow indefinitely. Another important and interesting feature is the Automatic LP. Through this, all trades made will contribute towards generating a 3% liquidity that will be forwarded to multiple pools that exchanges use. All this will be done automatically.

Just like other cryptocurrencies, Edox coin offers an unparalleled level of anonymity, both for transactions and users. The Switzerland company provides innovative blockchain technology that will give users outstanding experiences and multiple opportunities to earn coins. Those who’ve signed up for Edox coin will play different roles; they’ll be able to mine, refer, and invest. Very soon Edox coin will be listed on the Pancakeswap exchange and many others.

The company commits itself to create value for its clients as they strive to set new standards in the virtual currency industry. With the release of the Edox coin, its popularity is expected to increase exponentially, particularly among crypto enthusiasts. The Edox coin has many supportive features.