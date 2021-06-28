Lil Big Venom: Louisiana Native Making Big Moves

USA, 27 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Deep South Louisiana native Victor Hawkins is professionally known as 3 MILL VENOMBOY or Lil Big Venom. Grounded in his Louisiana roots, Venom pairs his semi auto-tuned vocals with his distorted and hard-hitting production technique to create his signature unique and highly experimental sound. No stranger to this game, Venom has earned millions of streams with his 20+ releases on Soundcloud under 3 Mill Music Group, dating back to 2018. In 2021, Venom founded his independent record label “New Bux”. With his eye focused on the prize, Venom has one goal of rising to the top; top of the charts and top of your playlists that is.