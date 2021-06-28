Homes and Floors works with leading manufacturers and importers worldwide, offering the best quality real hardwood floors.

Homes and Floors has diversified its services to include the importation and supply of materials like porcelain, ceramic, marble, and rugs. This business model allows them to cut out all the associated costs. This way, they can offer the best quality products at an affordable price.

Homes and Floors is a hardwood flooring company with a variety of hardwood flooring styles. They provide real hardwood flooring from different species; they also have various finishes and colours to choose from.

Another product that Home and Floors offers is engineered flooring. Homes and Floors offers a diverse inventory of engineered oak, walnut and other hardwood floors to complement a house, office or commercial setting.

Home and Floors is known for the improved structural stability, compatibility with underfloor heating and durability when it comes to engineered flooring. They offer all sizes, finishes and shades. With 100 + products in stock, they have become one of London’s main providers of engineered flooring.

Homes and Floors also provide laminate floors with different colours, from brilliant white to black oak in 8 mm to 12 mm sizes. It is important to mention that they only supply AC4 – AC6 heavy residential to commercial use grade laminates. Their textured laminates are manufactured in Europe, are scratch proof, stain and water-resistant, and extremely durable.

Their bestseller product is solid oak wood flooring. This is a classic hardwood floor known for its resistance and durability as well. The company has a selection of 18 mm solid floors at an affordable price on full pallets.

For those interested in getting flooring materials with various styles and colours to choose from, Home and Floors is one of the companies with the best real wood flooring in the UK. You can get in touch with them via email or phone to get more information.

Contact name: Shahid Sharif

Email: info@homesandfloors.com

About Homes and Floors

Online retail (end-user and trade) of real hardwood flooring, laminate, luxury vinyl and rugs in the UK