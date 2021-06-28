Blockchain social media FMB joins TRON, bringing new social gameplay?

San Antonio, TX, 25 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Recently, the FMB founder team discussed new ideas about block chain + social media in a meeting with TRON.

The feasibility of FMB stereo interaction. The distributed end-to-end architecture of the FMB blockchain facilitates the parallel transmission of information, and realizes the parallel crossover of information sharing and management and control. Therefore, in scenarios such as multiple counterparties, multiple transaction links, long management chains, and high degree of dispersion, it can be build a time-space-folding and three-dimensional interactive business structure to improve the efficiency of cooperation and operation. The importance of FMB information audit. The role of the audit interface is to enable the application layer to verify the authenticity, privacy, security, and anti-tampering characteristics of the data. It can be opened to authorized FMB users to perform block information, chain information, node information, etc. Tracking and auditing of account information and smart contract execution information. FMB’s playability: Compared with traditional social platforms, FMB has added a user behavior reward mechanism and built-in a cryptocurrency wallet function. Users can obtain platform token – FMB coin by completing the gamification tasks distributed by the system as a reward. FMB coins can be used to purchase store services, gifts, and can also be used for rewards, which greatly expands the use of tokens and creates a material foundation for the new gameplay of FMB’s subsequent launch.

Social interaction is an indispensable part of life for people. The complexity of society has aggravated everyone’s fatigue. Everyone longs for pure feelings. The FMB team is willing to work with people and social groups with consensus to promote the trust in the world. A new door to create a prosperous FMB ecosystem.