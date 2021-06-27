Driving Successful Lives Works to Support Michigan Volunteers of America, A Charity that Always Steps Forward to Help the Most Vulnerable

Many property owners are burdened with unwanted property simply because they are unaware of their options. In numerous circumstances, selling is not ideal for unproductive property due to the hefty costs involved that overshadow the actual property worth. Because of this, many people hold on to idle real estate for lack of a better alternative, and are frustrated paying excessive costs without seeing any return on their investment. But for all those frustrated, there’s hope. Driving Successful Lives with Michigan Volunteers of America can offer you the solution property owners have been waiting for.

Property donation is proven time and again as the best alternative to selling, due to the quick liquidation of assets, numerous tax breaks, and opportunity to benefit charitable foundations. Every day, more people are discovering the ease of donating property through Michigan Volunteers of America. They are a organization that specializes in handling all of the aspects of the real estate donation process for individuals, corporations, and charities. We are dedicated to ensuring that property donation is a very positive and rewarding experience for all.

Driving Success Lives has funded $20,000 in program cost so far in 2021 towards this successful program that Michigan Volunteers of America is doing. Volunteers of America Michigan provides help for the homeless, food for the hungry, employment and shelter for veterans, housing for poor seniors, and a helping hand for struggling families.

Contact Info:

Call 248-289-9911

VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA MICHIGAN

21415 Civic Center Drive, Suite 306

Southfield, MI 48076

https://www.voami.org

About Driving Successful Lives

Driving Successful Lives’ mission is to facilitate car donations so that veterans, homeless families, children, those with addictions & other non-profits can benefit from fellow citizens giving-forward.

Every time a person gives to the charity of their choice it may also create a tax benefit for them. The money, the items, and the real property that they have donated to non-profit institutions throughout the tax year may be tax deductible which means that they could end up being the difference between a good tax return and a great tax return. Depending upon the kind of donation and the type of charity or foundation that they chose to donate to, the tax deduction it creates could be very helpful for reducing the amount taxes that they owe. Many successful and wealthy people state that at least to a certain degree, a part of whom they are and what they have become comes at least in part from the practice of giving. Contributing to charities can be a very convenient way to reduce taxes.

Visit: https://www.drivingsuccessfullives.com/