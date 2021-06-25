PM remembers those who resisted Emergency

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has remembered all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy.

In a series of tweets on the anniversary of Emergency, the Prime Minister said.

“The #DarkDaysOfEmergency can never be forgotten. The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed a systematic destruction of institutions.

Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India’s democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution.

This is how Congress trampled over our democratic ethos. We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy. #DarkDaysOfEmergency”

