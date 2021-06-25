Japan – Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for 180 MW Class BFG-fired GTCC Plant for Jiangsu Shagang Group, a Leading Steelmaker in China

Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order to supply a 180 megawatt (MW) class gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant fired by blast furnace gas (BFG) for Jiangsu Shagang Group, a leading Chinese steelmaker. The order, which includes an M701SDAX gas turbine as a key component, was received through Mitsubishi Power’s local subsidiary. The GTCC plant will make effective use of gas emitted by the blast furnace operated at a Jiangsu Shagang group company, to provide part of the power needed to run its factory. Operation of the new power plant is scheduled to commence in 2023.

The BFG-fired GTCC power plant will be delivered to Zhangjiagang Hongchang Plate Co., Ltd. in Zhangjiagang, a county-level city under the administration of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, situated approximately 100km northwest of Shanghai. The facility will comprise a gas turbine, heat recovery steam generator, steam turbine, generator, gas compressor, and auxiliary equipment. Mitsubishi Power will manufacture the M701SDAX gas turbine, the plant’s core component, at its Takasago Works in Hyogo Prefecture, and also supply related and auxiliary equipment. The steam turbine and generator will be provided by Dongfang Electric Group, a Chinese manufacturer of heavy electric machinery with which Mitsubishi Power has a cooperative relationship.

Jiangsu-based Jiangsu Shagang Group is one of China’s – and the world’s – leading steelmakers. Established in 1975, the company mainly produces iron, steel and rolled steel plates. To date, Mitsubishi Power has supplied the company with four BGF GTCC power plants (50 MW class), starting with the first facility inaugurated in 2005. The new order was placed in recognition of this solid track record and Jiangsu Shagang Group’s high evaluation of Mitsubishi Power’s technological capabilities.

Amid today’s global initiatives to reduce environmental impact, the steel industry, like other industries, is facing strong pressure to reduce its carbon emissions. Because BFG-fired GTCC systems make effective use of the by-product gases emitted by steel plants, they both lighten environmental loads and contribute significantly to efficient energy usage.

BFG has a lower calorific value than natural gas, and for that reason advanced technology is required to enable its stable combustion. Mitsubishi Power first achieved its proprietary technologies in BFG-fired GTCC power systems, including development of a dedicated combustion system, in the 1980s. Since then, the company has supplied numerous installations to steel plants worldwide. Today, Mitsubishi Power has the strongest track record in BFG-fired GTCC power plants in the world, with a greater than 60% global market share in BFG-fired gas turbines.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Power will continue to actively propose solutions centered on BFG-fired GTCC systems in order to carry out its pioneering role in this area of technology. By enabling effective use of energy and reduction of environmental impact, the company will help realize a sustainable, decarbonized society. It will also continue to probe new solutions to other diverse issues affecting global society.

Copyright ©2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Japan Corporate News Network.