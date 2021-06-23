Patrick J. Peters III has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

NEW YORK, NY, June 23, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Patrick J. Peters III has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Mr. Peters had found success as a former chief marketing officer and co-founder of a successful marketing agency who, at the age of 35, was forced to change the trajectory of his career after contracting COVID-19. Suffering for over 25 days with conditions that included mucus in the lungs, cough, fatigue, head ache and brain swelling, he continues to suffer from lingering symptoms and is considered to be a covid long-hauler. With no formal training, Mr. Peters found solace in picking up a paint brush.

Mr. Peters became PJPIII (The Artist) and subsequently began to construct large-scale paintings in a garage in Southampton, NY that would later serve as a metaphor for his experience with the virus. He currently excels as the owner of RememberThisArt.com, which is a platform for himself and various artists to sell art work. It also functions as a place to create and collaborate with other artists and his plan is to help people and the planet through artistic expression. Mr. Peters additionally co-founded Many as One in 2020 as well as inmyscrubs.com.

Receiving much acclaim for his vibrant and exaggerated pieces of artwork, PJPIII has completed two significant paintings thus far. The first, titled “JADE,” is a large, 10×8 painting that was recently featured in the East End Collected6 exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center in Southampton, New York, which included works by 33 other artists. PJPIII also notably painted a highly regarded depiction of a deer, which he titled “LULU.”

Featured in the media and press several times highlighting his success as an artist, PJPIII hopes that his paintings will continue to create light to drown out darkness. Hopeful for the future, both in work and health, he aspires to establish an extensive community where people can meet other artists and help one another accelerate their careers. PJPIII hopes to grow his charitable donations through art.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.