BLOOD BROTHERS D’SHAY x B’SHAY ARE ABOUT TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY WITH VIBES, CHEMISTRY, CADENCE AND MELODIES

London, UK, 21 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, The next song is all about good vibes, blunt blowing, chain-smoking and drinking. This banger is called ‘Don’t Know Why’ from the UK hip-hop artists D’Shay and B’Shay. The song was released in late July, but I waited until the music video was out to review the song, and I must really admit that the video was worth waiting for. D’Shay and B’Shay are mastering this musical style perfectly, their flows are catchy and their vocal delivery is impressive. The beat is hard and the instrumental is memorable. This track was produced and mixed very well and the recording quality is awesome. Enjoy the vibe and if you liked it, please feel free to share it with your friends, this tune deserves to be heard everywhere.

