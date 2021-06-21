Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab is likely to be slow as large-scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department:

(Sunday 20 June 2021, NIGHT; Time of Issue: 2000 hours IST)

ALL INDIA WEATHER SUMMARY AND FORECAST BULLETIN

Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab is likely to be slow as large-scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period.

Under the influence of a Low pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood; fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over East Uttar Pradesh & Bihar during next 24 hours and significant reduction in rainfall activity thereafter.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance as a trough in mid tropospheric levels and monsoonal easterlies; widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and significant reduction in rainfall activity thereafter.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning very likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours. This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.at most places over Uttarakhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat state, Chhattisgarh, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep and Coastal & North Interior Karnataka; at many places over West Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, South Interior Karnataka; at a few places over Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

(Please CLICK HERE for details (Detailed story) & graphics forecast)

Kindly download MAUSAM APP for location specific forecast & warning, MEGHDOOT APP for Agromet advisory and DAMINI APP for Lightning Warning & visit state MC/RMC websites for district wise warning.

****

SS/ RP/ ( IMD input )

(Release ID: 1728890)

Visitor Counter : 2





